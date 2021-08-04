Short Interest in Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Drops By 18.3%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,100 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 326,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

PIFYF opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

