Short Interest in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Declines By 14.1%

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,600 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 697,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 79,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $303,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,818,026 shares in the company, valued at $14,623,039.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 408,823 shares of company stock worth $1,541,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 359,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 71,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 301.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 44,779 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Shares of PSTI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,426. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.79. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.