Short Interest in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Declines By 15.3%

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 8,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

PHM stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.05. The stock had a trading volume of 73,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,339. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

