Short Interest in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Decreases By 15.9%

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ RNDB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135. Randolph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $109.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 22.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Randolph Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 475,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 22,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Randolph Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Randolph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Randolph Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Randolph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,963,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

