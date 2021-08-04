Short Interest in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Expands By 17.1%

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,120,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 12,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Realogy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of RLGY stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,746. Realogy has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.84.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Realogy will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realogy by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Realogy by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Realogy by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Realogy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

