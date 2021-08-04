Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Rises By 21.4%

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:RIV traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.27. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,889. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 426.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000.
Separately, CIBC cut their target price on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.