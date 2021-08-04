Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Rises By 21.4%

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:RIV traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.27. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,889. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

In other RiverNorth Opportunities Fund news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $88,702.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,501.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 426.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.