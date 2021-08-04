Short Interest in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Drops By 12.4%

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the June 30th total of 7,660,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

NASDAQ:SGMS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.09. The stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,347. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $80.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.89.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Scientific Games by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,848,000 after purchasing an additional 82,069 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Scientific Games by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Scientific Games by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

