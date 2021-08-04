Short Interest in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Declines By 18.0%

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 51,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SILC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Silicom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $304.43 million, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.72. Silicom has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Silicom had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Finally, North Run Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicom during the 1st quarter worth $4,040,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.