Short Interest in Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Declines By 12.5%

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of TCKRF stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.43.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.