Short Interest in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Rises By 27.1%

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 606,700 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 477,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after acquiring an additional 69,895 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 127,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.80.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $384.96 on Wednesday. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $400.48. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.