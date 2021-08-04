Short Interest in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Drops By 16.5%

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 358,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE TREC traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,942. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23). Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius bought 31,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $267,681.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 124,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,886. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,607,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 948,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 312,077 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,064,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 235,192 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 527,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,261,000. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

