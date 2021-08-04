Short Interest in Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Decreases By 12.2%

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VLPNY opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 108.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.56 target price on shares of Voestalpine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.16.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

