Short Interest in Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Decreases By 12.2%

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
VLPNY opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 108.25 and a beta of 1.30.
Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.56 target price on shares of Voestalpine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.16.
About Voestalpine
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.