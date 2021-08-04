SHPING Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SHPING has a total market cap of $835,063.15 and approximately $8,049.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

SHPING Profile

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,339,519 coins. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

