Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale started coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

