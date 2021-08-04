Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

SIFY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.62. 239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,358. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIFY. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

