Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.15 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 155,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 145,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after purchasing an additional 418,973 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.22. 66,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,247. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

