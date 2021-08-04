Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $926,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $99,646,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27,661.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 201,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 200,825 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,174,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,652,000 after buying an additional 79,535 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after buying an additional 72,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 79.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 52,788 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSM traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,610. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $45.41.

