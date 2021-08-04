Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,333 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

FTEC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.24. 3,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,253. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.55. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $86.03 and a 12 month high of $122.67.

