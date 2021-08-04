Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. On average, analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.33. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SVM. Roth Capital upped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.