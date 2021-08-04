Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLP. Raymond James reduced their target price on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.50.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Shares of SLP opened at $46.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $944.70 million, a P/E ratio of 82.35, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.36. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,673,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $1,881,307 in the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 58,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.