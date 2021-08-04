SingularityDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $19.77 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $19.77 million and $2.46 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00004185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00062418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.73 or 0.00844391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00094369 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,988,126 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

