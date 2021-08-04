Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.62. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 69,388 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23.
Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 96.10% and a negative net margin of 211.68%.
About Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO)
Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services and management services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.
