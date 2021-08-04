Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Sirius XM has increased its dividend payment by 33.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Sirius XM has a payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

SIRI stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

