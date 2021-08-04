SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 869,100 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the June 30th total of 999,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,565. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.43.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 84,892 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

