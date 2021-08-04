SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $243,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 368.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $273.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $321.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.25.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,561,449. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

