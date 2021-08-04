SkyOak Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $18,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

