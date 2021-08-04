SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 100 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 18.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.71.

DTE opened at $118.13 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $121.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

