Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 59,071 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,227,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 107,112 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,434,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $188.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.24. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

