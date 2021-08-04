Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smart Sand had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%.

Shares of SND stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,022. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $113.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.04. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $4.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Smart Sand news, COO William John Young sold 47,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $136,967.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,257 shares in the company, valued at $542,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

