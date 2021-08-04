Smartlands Network (SLT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,093.00

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for $4.69 or 0.00011791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartlands Network has a market cap of $23.94 million and approximately $11,093.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

