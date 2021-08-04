Smartshare Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16,278.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $593,923.15 and $16,278.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00029039 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00028806 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

