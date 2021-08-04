Smooth Love Potion 1-Day Volume Tops $84.69 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $135.13 million and approximately $84.69 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00060692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.51 or 0.00900111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00043979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00095336 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

SLP is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 632,927,177 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.