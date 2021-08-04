SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cfra set a C$35.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.85.

TSE:SNC opened at C$33.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.06. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$17.50 and a one year high of C$33.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. As a group, analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

