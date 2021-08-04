Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:STLA traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $20.57. 212,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,798. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68.
Stellantis Company Profile
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.