Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $20.57. 212,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,798. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter valued at about $5,344,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 27.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 977,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 211,888 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Bank of Italy grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 47.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 23,711,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624,566 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 172.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the period. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

