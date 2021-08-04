SOL Capital Management CO Has $660,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.43.

