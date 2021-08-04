SOL Capital Management CO Has $965,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,293,000. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,218.9% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,559,000 after buying an additional 49,361 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,534,000 after buying an additional 49,007 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 61,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,771,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $259.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.19. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $194.51 and a 12-month high of $259.74.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

