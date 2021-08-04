SOL Capital Management CO Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $138.16 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.80.

