SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded by Johnson Rice to “Accumulate”

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $325.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $290.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.75.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $299.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 124.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.81.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,378. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.