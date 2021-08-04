SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.40 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. SolarWinds updated its Q2 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SWI stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.87. 32,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.11. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.