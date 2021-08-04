Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Sells $452,518.54 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 172,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $452,518.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.45.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
About Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.
Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.