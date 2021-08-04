Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,600 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 574,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Sonim Technologies news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $27,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonim Technologies by 182.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,567 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 584,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 325,437 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.41.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.56%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SONM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

