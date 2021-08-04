Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
SRNE stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.35. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66.
Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.
