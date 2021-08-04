Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SRNE stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.35. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.