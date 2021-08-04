Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, Hovde Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $34.82 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

