SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 751,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 8,907,302 shares.The stock last traded at $170.08 and had previously closed at $169.82.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

