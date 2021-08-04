Spendcoin (SPND) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $723.00

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00060846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.04 or 0.00837928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00095037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043122 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

