Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will announce $2.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $1.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $15.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $17.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.77 million, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $32.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Spero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

NASDAQ SPRO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,447. The company has a market capitalization of $412.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.72. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $23.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

