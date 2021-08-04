Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $156,000 Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APLE. FMR LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 169,325 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLE. Barclays raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NYSE APLE opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

