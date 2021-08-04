Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. Spirit Realty Capital updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.24-3.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.20. 697,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,089. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.36, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $51.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

