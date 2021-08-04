Sports Entertainment Acquisition Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SEAH)

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 831 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,198% compared to the average daily volume of 64 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 75.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEAH opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

