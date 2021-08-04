Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Shares Gap Down to $29.20

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.20, but opened at $28.36. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 104 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRLP shares. TheStreet upgraded Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprague Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.20 million. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Sprague Resources LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is presently 240.54%.

In related news, insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $287,075.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,325.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Beth A. Bowman sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $62,267.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,152,907 shares of company stock valued at $530,844,275.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Sprague Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

